Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Yes Please! Are We Getting a Drake & DJ Premier Collab???

Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Drake’s new album entitled “Scorpion” drops soon and he shared an IG story with a pic of the great DJ Premier with a Scorpion on his chest.

Does this mean Premo is going to be apart of Drake’s new album dropping in June?

If so, I’m checking for this! I’m curious to know how he would handle a DJ Premier beat?!

 

 

9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting Malaika Terry

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting Malaika Terry

Continue reading 9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting Malaika Terry

9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting Malaika Terry

Yes Please! Are We Getting a Drake & DJ Premier Collab??? was originally published on boomphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close