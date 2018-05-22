Yes Please! Are We Getting a Drake & DJ Premier Collab???

Drake’s new album entitled “Scorpion” drops soon and he shared an IG story with a pic of the great DJ Premier with a Scorpion on his chest.

Does this mean Premo is going to be apart of Drake’s new album dropping in June?

If so, I’m checking for this! I’m curious to know how he would handle a DJ Premier beat?!

