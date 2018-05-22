Entertainment
Jamie Foxx Will Host The 2018 BET Awards

We have our host for the 2018 BET Awards and this year its… actor and comedian, Jamie Foxx.

This will be Foxx’s second time hosting the award show. He hosted the show back 2009, how the award ceremony changed it’s normal format and became as an all-star tribute to Michael Jackson, who had died unexpectedly several days earlier.

This year’s nominees include names like DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, SZA, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Drake.

Watch the 2018 BET Awards live on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

