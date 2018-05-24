Nicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Canceling ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel due to “Doctor’s Orders.”

Nicki Minaj cancelled her Tuesday taping of The Ellen Show, due to what she calls “Doctor’s Orders.” The NY rapper made the announcement last night much to the chagrin of her “Barbies.” Outside of forced expectations, Nicki relayed her shared disappointment, and alluded to mild health concerns as reason for her absenteeism. She did after all put in a full weekend shift, doubling as SNL’s host, and the Highline Ballroom’s guest of honor on Saturday Night, where she managed a 20 minute appearance before fleeing the scene in an unmarked car.

Nicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Canceling ‘Ellen’ Appearance was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

