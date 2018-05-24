J. Cole & Lil Pump Interviewed Each Other At Rolling Loud 2018

Via | HipHopDX

It’s probably safe to say there’s no beef between J. Cole and Lil Pump. On Tuesday night (May 22), Everyday Struggle co-host DJ Akademiks shared an audio clip of Cole and Pump interviewing each other at Rolling Loud 2018.

Pump is heard talking about a fight with someone over a weed scent in a person’s house and the Dreamville mastermind asks if he made a scene intentionally.

The two met at the Miami music festival and evidently squashed whatever tension was still lingering. Pump said they were already on good terms on two different occasions — once at the 2018 Billboard Awards and once to TMZ. Both comments came after this year’s Rolling Loud.

