50 Stressing About Being Back on Top

Even as one of the biggest names in the rap industry, New York emcee 50 Cent says he still feels pressure to succeed. “Fif” dropped his album “Before I Self Destruct” earlier this week. He says he feels like a lot of people don’t believe he can continue to dominate the hip-hop charts. He tells MTV News, quote, “It feels like I’m back in the underdog space because I feel that doubt from the public where they go, ‘Do you think he can do it again?'” Fifty says he’s noticed that people’s expectations change when a person begins to achieve mainstream success. The rapper says it’s not uncommon for music fans to take a greater interest in an artist’s downfall as opposed to their continued prosperity.

Fifty adds, quote, “This is why they like nothing more than to see Britney Spears when she’s shaving her head and swinging at the cameras. We should be covering her more now.” Fifty Cent’s “Before I Self Destruct” is in stores now.

