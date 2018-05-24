Entertainment
Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s eldest child, is all about the rules.

Blue’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, posted a video to her Instagram of herself trying to show us the inside of a beautiful theater in Paris, France. She was there to see a ballet.

Off camera, you can hear the voice of Blue Ivy saying, “You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma. You’re not supposed to.”

Peep the comments.

Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules was originally published on boomphilly.com

