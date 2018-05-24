Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West have made it to the four year mark in their marriage.

Kim took to her Instagram to post a picture of them from their wedding day with the caption, “4 years down and forever to go….

Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

Are you surprised that their marriage has lasted this long?

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Post was originally published on boomphilly.com

