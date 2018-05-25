Two People Injured In Noblesville School Shooting, Shooter In Custody

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that two victims are en route to the hospital.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

WISH-TV reports that shooter was male and that two victims are 13-year old female and an adult, both in critical condition.

–3 people involved (1 male shooter, 1 13-year old female now in critical condition, 1 adult now in critical condition)

–shooter in custody

–other students being bussed to Noblesville High School#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building. See the tweet below:

Student heard "several shots fired" either inside or outside the school. 2 people in critical condition. 1 is a female teenager#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.

