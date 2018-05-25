Is Nicki Minaj Dating Eminem?

In YG‘s new track “Big Bank,” Nicki Minaj rhymes, “Back to back Maybach, stack the M’s/ Told em’ I met Slim Shady, bag the M/ Once he go black, he’ll be back again.” Posting a section of her verse on Instagram to promote the track, Nicki changed the lyrics to “Bagged a EM” for her caption, prompting some fans to believe that she began dating Eminem. Slim Shady is one of the most reclusive artists today and it’s unlikely that he would confirm such news so Nicki took it upon herself to seemingly confirm a relationship with the rap legend in response to one of her fans.READ MORE