Well, after we first broke the relationship of Ben Simmons and Tinashe on Valentines Day this year, it looks like the young couple have come to an end!

According To Media Take Out, Ben Simmons and Tinahse have called off their relationship, and according a person close to Ben, “Tinashe was “doing Kardashian sh*t.”

One of Ben’s homies explained why Ben had to CUT his R&B songstress girlfriend loose. The insider explained, “She is way to public with everything. They just started dating and this girl is calling up paparazzi and sh*t like that.”

Related: Tinashe Gets Googly Eyed While Admitting Ben Simmons Is Her Favorite Sixers Player {Boom 103.9 Exclusive}

The insider tolf MTO News, “That’s some real Kardashian sh*t. And Ben’s not trying to be Kanye.”

MTO News confirmed that Ben has deleted ALL of the pics of Tinashe from his social media accounts.

See Also:

FIRSTS: Tinashe Reveals Her First, Job, Kiss, Love and more!

Will Smith Names Ben Simmons The ‘New Fresh Prince’

Ben Simmons And Tinashe Call It Quits… was originally published on boomphilly.com