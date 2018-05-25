Drake Fires Back At Pusha T & Kanye West With “Duppy Freestyle”

Looks like Drake is angry.

Friday, Pusha T released his album “Daytona” and in the final track “Infrared” the Virginia rapper sent more shots at Drake, Lil Wayne, And Birdman. In one like Pusha spits “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin” continuing the speculation that rapper Quentin Miller wrote songs for Drizzy. In quick fashion, Drake responds to Pusha and involves Kanye in the beef speculating that he has a ghost producer in the track “Duppy Freestyle.”

Read: A Brief History Of Drake & Pusha T’s Fued

Drake kicks off the diss aiming his vocals at Kanye saying

So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of vs What do you really think of the nigga that’s making your beats? I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat

In regards to Ye’s relationship with fashion designer Virgil Abloh

I bring calicoes to the alamo I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back cuz’ he makes me nervous I wanna see my brothers flourish to their higher purpose You niggas leeches and serpents

As for Pusha T and his Drug Dealer tales, Drake hits heavy

Your brother said, it was your cousin then him, then you So, you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew Don’t be ashamed, it’s plenty niggas that do what you do There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an approachable dude You might’ve sold some college kids some nikes and mercedes But, you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80’s

It didn’t take long for Drizzy to respond so whats next for Pusha and Ye?

Source: Genius

Also Check Out: Kanye West Paid $85K For Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover & Whitney Houston Death Scene

Also Check Out: Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ To Talk All About His New Album

21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS) 1. Pusha T Rocking His Braids On The 2012 BET Red Carpet Source:Getty Images 1 of 21 2. Pusha T Rocking Cornrows Source:Getty Images 2 of 21 3. Pusha T Rocking The “Straight Backs” Source:Getty Images 3 of 21 4. Pusha T Performing On Stage Source:Getty Images 4 of 21 5. Pusha T’s Plaits Source:YouTube screenshot 5 of 21 6. Pusha T With A Snapback & Plaits Source:Single Promo cover 6 of 21 7. Pusha T In His “Exodus 23:1” Video Source:YouTube Screenshot 7 of 21 8. Pusha T With The Zig-Zag Braids Source:Getty Images 8 of 21 9. Pusha T At The BET Hip-Hop Awards In Atlanta Source:SplashNews 9 of 21 10. Pusha T In Philly Source:SplashNews 10 of 21 11. Pusha & His Brother Malice Source:Getty Images 11 of 21 12. Pusha & His Brother Malice – Formerly Known As Clipse Source:Getty Images 12 of 21 13. Pusha T At The MTV VMAs Source:Getty Images 13 of 21 14. A Throwback Of Pusha T At The MTV VMAs Source:Getty Images 14 of 21 15. Pusha T At A Heineken Red Star Event Source:Getty Images 15 of 21 16. Pusha & 2 Chainz Source:Getty Images 16 of 21 17. Pusha Performing With Kanye West Source:Getty Images 17 of 21 18. Pusha At Heineken Source:Getty Images 18 of 21 19. Pusha & Kanye In The Studio Source:Instagram 19 of 21 20. Pusha T Chillin’ Source:Getty Images 20 of 21 21. Pusha T Rocks A Snapback Source:Youtube Screenshot 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS) 21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)

Drake Fires Back At Pusha T & Kanye West With “Duppy Freestyle” was originally published on kysdc.com