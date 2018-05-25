Drake Fires Back At Pusha T & Kanye West With “Duppy Freestyle”

Looks like Drake is angry.
Friday, Pusha T released his album “Daytona” and in the final track “Infrared” the Virginia rapper sent more shots at Drake, Lil Wayne, And Birdman. In one like Pusha spits “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin” continuing the speculation that rapper Quentin Miller wrote songs for Drizzy. In quick fashion, Drake responds to Pusha and involves Kanye in the beef speculating that he has a ghost producer in the track “Duppy Freestyle.”
Read: A Brief History Of Drake & Pusha T’s Fued
Drake kicks off the diss aiming his vocals at Kanye saying
So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of vs
What do you really think of the nigga that’s making your beats?
I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need
Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me
I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat
In regards to Ye’s relationship with fashion designer Virgil Abloh
I bring calicoes to the alamo
I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back cuz’ he makes me nervous
I wanna see my brothers flourish to their higher purpose
You niggas leeches and serpents
As for Pusha T and his Drug Dealer tales, Drake hits heavy
Your brother said, it was your cousin then him, then you
So, you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew
Don’t be ashamed, it’s plenty niggas that do what you do
There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an approachable dude
You might’ve sold some college kids some nikes and mercedes
But, you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80’s
It didn’t take long for Drizzy to respond so whats next for Pusha and Ye?
Source: Genius
Also Check Out: Kanye West Paid $85K For Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Cover & Whitney Houston Death Scene
Also Check Out: Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ To Talk All About His New Album
21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)
21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)
1. Pusha T Rocking His Braids On The 2012 BET Red CarpetSource:Getty Images 1 of 21
2. Pusha T Rocking CornrowsSource:Getty Images 2 of 21
3. Pusha T Rocking The “Straight Backs”Source:Getty Images 3 of 21
4. Pusha T Performing On StageSource:Getty Images 4 of 21
5. Pusha T’s PlaitsSource:YouTube screenshot 5 of 21
6. Pusha T With A Snapback & PlaitsSource:Single Promo cover 6 of 21
7. Pusha T In His “Exodus 23:1” VideoSource:YouTube Screenshot 7 of 21
8. Pusha T With The Zig-Zag BraidsSource:Getty Images 8 of 21
9. Pusha T At The BET Hip-Hop Awards In AtlantaSource:SplashNews 9 of 21
10. Pusha T In PhillySource:SplashNews 10 of 21
11. Pusha & His Brother MaliceSource:Getty Images 11 of 21
12. Pusha & His Brother Malice – Formerly Known As ClipseSource:Getty Images 12 of 21
13. Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 13 of 21
14. A Throwback Of Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 14 of 21
15. Pusha T At A Heineken Red Star EventSource:Getty Images 15 of 21
16. Pusha & 2 ChainzSource:Getty Images 16 of 21
17. Pusha Performing With Kanye WestSource:Getty Images 17 of 21
18. Pusha At HeinekenSource:Getty Images 18 of 21
19. Pusha & Kanye In The StudioSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Pusha T Chillin’Source:Getty Images 20 of 21
21. Pusha T Rocks A SnapbackSource:Youtube Screenshot 21 of 21
Drake Fires Back At Pusha T & Kanye West With “Duppy Freestyle” was originally published on kysdc.com