Hot 96.3’s Summer Slam Rescheduled To July 1st

Due to scheduling conflicts, Hot 96.3 Summer Slam has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 1st, 2018! The announcement was made early Friday night by Hot 96.3 personality, B-Swift.

He also shared that on Wednesday at 5pm, Hot’s very own Dani D will let listeners know which new artists will be added to the line-up and performing on the Summer Slam stage!

Tickets are available for refund at Ticketmaster and at Indiana State Fairgrounds if you bought tickets from the box office.

