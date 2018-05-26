Really Ralph Wins Hot Summer Slam Opener Contest!

At the beginning of the month, Hot 96.3 invited local artists around the city and even the state to share their music with us for the change to be entered in our 1st annual Hot Summer Slam opener contest for the chance to win a chance to open up the show and perform on the grand stage!

After weeks of voting and letting the city decide, we have our winner… Really Ralph.

Ralph was one of the 100 entries we received but was able to make it to Top 23 and later was voted in the Top 8, where he was ranked as the No.3 seed. However, with the city rocking behind him, Ralph was able to emerge victorious after a tough battle with co-finalist Dub Dueci.

Ralph is the first winner of this contest and he will open up the show and perform on the grand stage, Sunday, July 1st in Indiana State Fairgrounds!

