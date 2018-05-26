When Drake unleashed the “Duppy Freestyle” just a day after Pusha T dropped his album, the Internet couldn’t contain their excitement. It’s been nonstop memes and viral tweets since the song hit SoundCloud and it seems most people are riding with Team Drizzy at the moment.
Pusha T heard the diss and even told Drake to send an invoice for his promo.
Drake sent the invoice.
Drake literally had every Trending Topic on lock.
But Quentin Miller had to correct a few things (he worked at Publix, not Kroger).
Somehow, we’ve got to blame Charlamagne for this.
Flip through, it gets crazier!
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss Track was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »