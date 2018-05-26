The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss Track

When Drake unleashed the “Duppy Freestyle” just a day after Pusha T dropped his album, the Internet couldn’t contain their excitement. It’s been nonstop memes and viral tweets since the song hit SoundCloud and it seems most people are riding with Team Drizzy at the moment.

Drake: You older than that nigga you running behind. Me: SHIT. Yeah Pusha gotta hold the L on that one. Gottdamn *hits google* pic.twitter.com/Wf4d8KspWg — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) May 25, 2018

Pusha T heard the diss and even told Drake to send an invoice for his promo.

Send the invoice for the extra 20… https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

Drake sent the invoice.

You’re welcome. 🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Drake literally had every Trending Topic on lock.

But Quentin Miller had to correct a few things (he worked at Publix, not Kroger).

Somehow, we’ve got to blame Charlamagne for this.

