Eminem Tells Festival Crowd He Wants To Date Nicki Minaj

Although it was assumed that rappers Nicki Minaj and Eminem were joking when they “confirmed” their relationship on social media last week, Em recently took the opportunity to shoot his shot with Nicki in front of a crowd of hundreds.

During his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival over the weekend, the Detroit rhymer was immediately met with cheers from the audience when he asked if they want him to date Nicki.

