Via | HipHopDX

Somebody call Maury: Rymir Satterthwaite says JAY-Z has abused the court system for eight years to avoid taking a DNA test, and he’s tired of being denied by the world’s richest rapper.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old is taking his paternity case to trial in a Philadelphia court in December.

The latest lawsuit claims an attorney the Satterthwaites hired was “best friends and neighbors” with Jay’s lawyer, and that they worked together to create procedural problems that led the case to be thrown out.

JAY-Z’s Alleged Son Accuses Him Of Dodging DNA Test For 8 Years was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

