Vegas Picks Warriors Over Cavs in Finals ’18

LeBron James has never been this big of an underdog in the Finals.

The Golden State Warriors have been installed as overwhelming favorites over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth straight Finals meeting between the two teams.

This year’s matchup is expected to be the most lopsided.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas opened Golden State as a -1,000 favorite to win the best-of-seven series, which tips off Thursday. The Warriors are the largest Finals favorites in at least 16 seasons, according to odds database Sportsoddshistory.com.

