From Baby To Baddie: Reginae Carter Is All Grown Up Now [PHOTOS]

She got the sauce.

Seeing as we all pretty much watched her grow into the drippy 19-year-old she is today, social media can’t seem to get enough of Lil Wayne‘s eldest child, Reginae Carter. She still has her daddy’s smile but she’s all grown up now—and serving looks. Hit the gallery below to relive her transformation from baby to baddie with some adorable throwback photos. We see you, Nae.

Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter's 13th Birthday

