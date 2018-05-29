Entertainment
Cardi B Goes Back To Her Roots For “I Like It” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Okay Cardi! Less than a full week after dropping the video for “Be Careful,” Cardi B teams up with J Balvin and Bad Bunny for an official video to the smash single, “I Like It.”

Embracing her Dominican roots, Cardi rocks plenty of head scarves and flowing dresses while partying it up with Balvin and Bad Bunny. Too much fun to be had. Watch the official video up top and Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album is out now.

