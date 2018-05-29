ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Racist Tweet

ABC canceled its hit sitcom “Roseanne” on Tuesday after the show’s biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC said.

The cancellation comes just months after the show premiered to huge ratings.

Rosin’s controversial tweets have since been erased. However, according to CNN, in one of the tweets, she wrote, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” which was a response to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama.

Barr later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans.”

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” Barr then said she’s leaving Twitter.

The show premiered in March to an enormous rating of 18 million viewers, triggering a renewal for season 2 just days after the debut.

