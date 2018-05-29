Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

10 Pics That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Need To Make Another Baby ASAP

Lexington Budden is out here giving all of us baby fever

Leave a comment
Mack Wilds' Birthday Dinner

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have been the cutest couple since Budden made his triumphant climb out of the friendzone a couple years back. Now, they have a completely adorable baby together, Lexington Budden, and he’s the spitting image of both his mom and dad. If you haven’t seen pictures of him yet, this is a spoiler warning–you will get baby fever!

Gang 💙🔐

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

It’s clear that both Joe and Cyn are absolutely OBSESSED with their little bundle of joy, but we’re definitely not complaining, because that means we get to see more pictures every day.

We know Lexington is only a few months old, but with genes this good, it would be a shame for the Budden fam not to make at least one more baby soon.

Hi poppa @lexingtonbudden 😍💙

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

In the meantime, check out these incredibly heart-warming pics of Cyn and Joe’s beautiful baby

 

I’m not sure, but i think he was trying to recite bars lol

A post shared by CCD Of Culture | MME (@joebudden) on

 

10 Pics That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Need To Make Another Baby ASAP was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close