Moving On: Reports Claim Ben Simmons Is Now Dating Kendall Jenner

Last week, reports surfaced that Ben Simmons and Tinashe called it quits, but it seems the 21 year-old merging superstar wasn’t single for long. According to Page Six, Ben Simmons is now dating Kendall Jenner…

The report goes on to say that the two have been dating a “few weeks” and were spotted having a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel, while another source claims they were also spotted together in a Manhattan restaurant.

“They were smiling the night away with their friends,” a source told Page Six.

Sixers fans are confused however, because sources said that the reason for the break up with R&B singer Tinashe was due to her “doing Kardashian sh**”, but then one week later he’s fully emerged within the “Kardashian circle” and of course this brings up the conversation of “The Kardashian Curse“…

These rumors are only the second biggest news of the day for the 76ers, because yesterday a report surfaced that president Bryan Colangelo was linked to “secret Twitter accounts that criticized NBA players, coaches, and executives.”

