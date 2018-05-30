Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Question:

Which famous rappers are Crips?

Answer:

Jeezy Snoop Dogg Tray Dee Goldie Loc Nipsey Hussle Bobby Shmurda Afroman Solo Lucci MC Eiht C. Struggs Glasses Malone Warren G Eazy-E Coolio WC MC Ren (of N.W.A) Schoolboy Q Jayo Felony

