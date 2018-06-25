Black Music Month Spotlight: Eminem

Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III but known as Eminem, in 2018 he is still considered to be one of the best rappers of all time, lyrically, technically and flow wise.

Throughout his career, Mr. Slim Shady had 10 number-one albums on the Billboard 200 and five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. He is among the world’s best-selling artists of all time, with 47.4 million albums sold in the U.S. and 220 million records globally,

Plus, he is cited by many as one of the greatest and most influential artists in any genre. Not to mention, he has helped to launch the careers of artists like 50 Cent and D12 with his label Shady Records all while expanding his brand to the big screen with the hip hop film 8 Mile, which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself”, becoming the first rap artist to ever win the award.

Below are our Top 5 Favorite Eminem songs!

1. “Lose Yourself”

2. “Stan”

3. “The Real Slim Shady”

4. “The Way I Am”

5. “Without Me”

