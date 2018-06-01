Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100K For Dirt On Him

Via | HotNewHipHop

Grab the popcorn y’all, the beef between Drake & Pusha T doesn’t look to be over quite yet. While Pusha thinks he already won and won’t even hear a response from the 6 God, it looks like that may not be the case. In fact, if you believe what Pusha T just tweeted out then Drake is looking to get more dirt on Pusha, and he’s offering a healthy reward for it too.

On Thursday night, Push hopped on Twitter and claimed that Drake was offering $100,000 for anyone who could dig up or reveal Pusha’s skeletons. Although he doesn’t technically say Drizzy’s name, the tweet is clearly directed at him.

