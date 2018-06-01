In honor of National Doughnut Day, businesses across the country are offering freebies and deals for all doughnut lovers and that includes Indy. Just so you don’t have to miss out on any of the free doughnut celebrations Downtown, we have created an exclusive donut list for you to check out! See the list below:

Dunkin’ Donuts

Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on Friday. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

Walmart

Get one free glazed doughnut on Friday. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

Papa John’s

The pizza chain is offering free doughnut holes with any purchase of two pizzas. The deal is good online only with the promo code “DONUT.”

Taylor’s Bakery

The first 500 people to visit each location (6216 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, and 8395 E. 116th St., Fishers) will get a free half-dozen doughout holes. Some boxes of doughnut holes sold Friday contain special prizes, including a coupon for free doughnut holes, gift cards or free doughnut holes for the rest of the year.

Rise’n Roll

You can get a free doughnut on Friday as long as supplies last at the Greenwood location on 1277 N. State Road 135. The bakery’s cinnamon caramel donut is billed as the “official” donut of National Donut Day.

Titus Bakery

Get free doughnut holes 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two of the following locations: 820 W. South St., Lebanon and Monon Market Place (17471 Wheeler Road, Westfield).

National Donut Day: Everywhere To Get Free Donuts In Indy

