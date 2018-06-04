J. Prince Called Drake To Tell Him Not To Respond To Pusha T

Almost a full week has gone by since Pusha T dropped “The Story Of Adidon” and speculation has run rampant on whether or not Drake would drop a response. If you recall, Drake famously teased Meek Mill during their beef on “Back To Back,” that he “waited four days” for a response only to get nothing. Well, apparently the OG of all OGs has weighed in and told Drake to stand down.

Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince was in Baltimore promoting his upcoming book The Art and Science of Respect and he’s spoken more than a few times on the beef itself. And when it came to Drake doing his best to get back at Pusha over the bars, Prince encouraged the “God’s Plan” not to respond.

In other words, the battle is over. For now.

“I spoke with Drake,” Prince told the crew at DLTR Radio. “I made an OG call to Drake this morning, telling him, ‘I don’t want you to respond to this. We’re going to put this to bed.’” He added, “We’re going to put this to bed because we can’t get into the pigpen with pigs. Because pigs turn into hogs and hogs get slaughtered.”

“That’s not [Drake’s] character,” Prince continued. “We didn’t work this hard to cheat ourselves over nothing. So that’s the way that is.”

In case you need a history lesson on J. Prince’s gangsta: he went toe to toe with the DEA and the federal government who were improperly investigating him. He called off Master P from allegedly killing Pimp C over a beef they had back in the late ’90s. He greenlit Scarface to openly mock DAs and investigators on albums and call them out by name. Anytime you hear of a “Courtesy Call” from J. Prince, take heed of it. And even though Drake got a courtesy call, it was an OG one that told him that some battles just aren’t worth it.

