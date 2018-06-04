Entertainment
Ray J & Princess Love Can’t Stop Sharing Adorable Pics Of Their Daughter Melody

Ray J and Princess Love

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

Just last month Ray J and wife Princess Love became parents for the first time and they can’t stop sharing beautiful photos of their daughter, Melody Love Norwood.

In the last few days, both have share quite a few different pictures and even some video of their darling daughter. See the pics below:

Melody ❤️ (song by Daddy @rayj)

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

Introducing Melody Love Norwood 💕 @okmagazine

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

