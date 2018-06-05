Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix This Month

Planning on spending your summer break near the TV? Netflix is introducing some new content and bringing back some of our favorites.

June 1

• Busted!: Season Finale

• November 13: Attack on Paris

• 101 Dalmatians

• Assassination Games

• Blue Jasmine

• The Boy

• The Covenant

• The Departed

• George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

• He Named Me Malala

• Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

• Just Friends

• Miracle

• National Treasure

• Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

• Outside In

• The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

• Righteous Kill

• Rumor Has It

• Singularity

• Taking Lives

• Terms and Conditions May Apply

June 2

• The King’s Speech

June 3

• The Break With Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday)

June 5

• Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

• Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (streaming every Thursday)

• The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

• The Hollow

• Marcella: Season 2

• Sense8: Series Finale

• The Staircase

• Treehouse Detectives

• Alex Strangelove

• Ali’s Wedding

June 9

• Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

• Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

• Marlon: Season 1

• Cutie and the Boxer

June 15

• Queer Eye: Season 2

• The Ranch: Part 5

• True: Magical Friends

• True: Wonderful Wishes

• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

• The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

• La Hora Final

• Lust Stories

• Maktub

• Set It Up

• Step Up 2: The Streets

• Sunday’s Illness

June 16

• Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

• In Bruges

June 17

• Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

• Encerrados

June 19

• Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

• Cooking on High

• Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

• Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2• Brain on Fire

• Derren Brown: Miracle

• Us and Them

June 23

• Tarzan

June 24

• To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

• Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

• Secret City

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

• Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

• GLOW: Season 2

• Harvey Street Kids

• Kiss Me First

• La Forêt

• Nailed It!: Season 2

• Paquita Salas: Season 2

• La Pena Maxima

• Recovery Boys

• TAU

June 30

• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

• Mohawk

Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix This Month was originally published on globalgrind.com

