Amber Rose Poses Topless For 2018 SlutWalk Promo [PHOTOS]

Last year, Amber Rose sent the internet into a frenzy when she posed bottomless in a IG photo, revealing her beaver & bush while announcing the SlutWalk 2017 event. The NSFW, provocative picture did its job of drawing attention to Amber’s annual slutwalk event, and following last year’s big show out & success Amber is ready to do it all over again.
SLUTWALK 2018: October 6th, 2018 🌹 The wait is over! Join me for the 4th annual SlutWalk at Pershing Square in DTLA and get your applications in to reserve your spot as an Intern, Vendor or Sponsor by heading to the “Get Involved” section of www.amberroseslutwalk.com // I cant wait to see all of my Rosebuds 😍 #arsw18
