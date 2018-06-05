Amber Rose Poses Topless For 2018 SlutWalk Promo [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose Poses Topless For 2018 SlutWalk Promo [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Last year, Amber Rose sent the internet into a frenzy when she posed bottomless in a IG photo, revealing her beaver & bush while announcing the SlutWalk 2017 event. The NSFW, provocative picture did its job of drawing attention to Amber’s annual slutwalk event, and following last year’s big show out & success Amber is ready to do it all over again.

