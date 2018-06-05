More than just a YouTube personality, Queen Naija has busted into the music industry with her breakout song ‘Medicine’ that has quickly become a fav. Queen Naija sat down with Micah Dixion before she hit the Summer 614 stage for her very first performance last weekend.

Queen Naija got real personal telling us who she really is. She didn’t hold back talking about the inspiration behind ‘Medicine’, her relationships in the public eye, what she learned from her embarrassing break up, her son and much more!

Queen Naija Explains How Her Public Breakup Inspired Medicine was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

