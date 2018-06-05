Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever [VIDEO]

Over the last few months, Queen Naija has proven that she is more than a YouTube star, with her breakout song ‘Medicine’ that has quickly become a fan favorite. While in Indy, she couldn’t help but stop by Hot 96.3 to chat and play a a juicy game of “Never Have I Ever.”

RELATED: Queen Naija Explains How Her Public Breakup Inspired Medicine

Oh boy, was it juicy as Naija revealed whether she has ever joined the “mile high club” and so much more! Watch the full video above!

Also On Hot 96.3: