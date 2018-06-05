According to reports from Collider, Warner Bros is looking for a new actor to play Willy Wonka–and some of the people on the list might surprise you.

It looks like their short list for the new Willy Wonka includes Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, and Ezra Miller. This news comes four months after Warner Bros hired Paddington director Paul King to film the upcoming Willy Wonka film.

This time around, though, it won’t be another remake of Roald Dahl‘s 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory–Instead, it is reportedly going to be a prequel, following Wonka’s origin story before he becomes the famous innovator. Harry Potter producer, David Heyman, will be on board for this film as well, while Simon Rich, who’s mostly known for his work on Man Seeking Woman, is penning the script.

As for the possible leads, all three of these choices seem to be intriguing fans–but since Donald Glover is literally on top of the world right now, it’s no surprise that fans are hoping Warner Bros lock him in as the lead.

We’ll find out soon enough who snags the role, who do you want to see as Willy Wonka in this new film?

The Next Willy Wonka Actor Could Be Donald Glover was originally published on globalgrind.com

