Lil Scrappy Avoid Criminal Charges In Car Crash…For Now

Scrappy is blessed to be alive after being in a crazy car crash but his troubles may not be over.

Lil Scrappy just got the same treatment from cops that Offset received after crashing his whip — he won’t be facing prosecution over the accident … at least for now.

Law enforcement sources tell that police have closed their investigation into Scrappy’s violent car wreck over the weekend — which left him and a friend hospitalized and seriously injured. As we reported … Scrappy says he doesn’t remember the crash or the aftermath.

