K. Michelle "The People I Used To Know" Tour

Source: @Stretch_34 / @stretch_34

Via | HotNewHipHop

Over the course of the last few months, K. Michelle‘s butt implant situation has been one of the most absurd by far. The singer removed her enhancements on the Dr. Oz show in February and gave fans an update last month on her recovery status. As she continues to undergo reconstructive surgeries to protect her health, K. Michelle is finally starting to turn a new corner, thinking positively and ensuring that her recovery is as speedy as can be. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer did not have a care in the world as she let her girls breathe in front of the world to see.CHECK OUT WHAT YOU MISSED IN HER LIVE FEED HERE.https://www.instagram.com/p/BjgihYHAUic/?taken-by=kmichellemusic

NSFW: K. Michelle Goes Topless On Instagram Live was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

