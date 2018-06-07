Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Reveals She’s Bi-Sexual

If you can’t accept the B In (L)LGBTQ..(L)lesbian(G)ay(B)BISEXUAL(T)ransexual(Q)ueer, then please don’t speak up for the community if you can’t fully understand ALL of us! A bisexual girl expressing that she sometimes likes to kiss and hook up with girls especially when she gets a little loose when she drinks wine, Sounds human and normal to me! I don’t have a problem with that!! Whether you want to go out, have some drinks and hook up with the same gender for one night or whether you decide to be in a relationship with him/her, it should be no one's concern or business or even PLACE to tell you how to complete your sexual desire unless you're a pedophile! You can STILL consider yourself LGBTQ if you to choose too! Bisexual means you're attracted to both genders. No matter what’s the status of the relationship or what you chose to do with that person … If a woman like to be in a relationship with a man but like to enjoy her sexual desire with a woman from time to time she can still considers herself to be a BISEXUAL! same goes for men….. and please if your still in your confused stage, please don’t talk for the whole community until you can fully comprehend ALL of us! We don’t like to be the judge or to be labeled! We just want be excepted for who we are… Love is love! That being said HAPPY GAY PRIDE MONTH FROM ME AND MY WIFE🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

