Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey While Shading Pusha T

Pusha T held nothing back when he dissed Drake‘s parents, Dennis and Sandra Graham, and still rap’s most playboy dad claims he has no clue who Push is.

When TMZ asked Dennis what’s going to happen with the G.O.O.D Music president, the O.G. rap father took a page out of Mariah Carey’s guide on how to live life at your shadiest. “Who?” he asked. He followed that up by telling the photogs he has no idea who they’re talking about but if he did in fact know a “Pusha T,” he would “Push the tea.” Get it?

