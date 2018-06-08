CNN Host & Celeb Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

CNN Host Anthony Bourdain has died. Bourdain was unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. CNN reports the cause of death is Suicide.

CNN released a statement:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain, a world-renowned chef began his television career as host of “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network. Afterward, he joined the Travel Channel as host of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.” “No Reservations earned Bourdain two Emmy Awards.

In 2013, Bourdain joined CNN has the host of “Parts Unknown,” travel and food show which showed the chef going all around the world in lesser parts of the planent exploring different cultures and food.

Kate Spade was found dead in her home June 5th. This is the second celebrity suicide this week. Designerin her home June 5th.

