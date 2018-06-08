Entertainment
Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet [PHOTOS]

Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala

Source: Teresa Kroeger / Getty

Wendy Williams was photographed by photographer and art director Robert Ector and the new photos were undeniably amazing.

However, although Miss Wendy looked really good in the photos, there was something a little off about a few of them.

We couldn’t seem to put our foot on it.

Did they photoshop Wendy’s feet to the gawds or did they replace them with prosthetics? The world may never know but Black Twitter will get their jokes off anyway.

 

Hit the flip for some of the best ones.

Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

