Ne-Yo Tells Why He Decided To Become A Vegan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ne-Yo has been losing weight for quite some time and he owes it all to becoming a vegan. While growing up he was all about eating meat and dairy, but as he got older realized it wasn’t healthy. He also doesn’t like the things that people are putting in the food anymore. Ne-Yo at barbecues eats plant-based foods and still has a good time.

He also talked about his new album “Good Man,” and how it’s a reflection on how much he’s grown through the years. Ne-Yo said, “Every butterfly was a caterpillar before.”

The singer is also excited about the new season of “World of Dance,” and looks forward to more success. He is also working on other projects and is excited for fans to find out about them.

