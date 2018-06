Via | HotNewHipHop

Miss Wendy Williams recently did a photo shoot that shows her living her best life in a number of fancy get-ups. Despite the amount of controversy the woman gets herself into due to her opinionated self-titled talk show, it’s nice to see that she’s holding up and smiling wide for the lens. Doing what the Internet does best, loyal trolls have pointed something out in the photos that simply looks off.

READ MORE