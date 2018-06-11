Watch Kanye West & The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Square Off On “Family Feud”

The Wests and Kardashian-Jenners face off on the popular game show.
Last February, Kim Kardashian unveiled behind-the-scenes snippets of her family’s appearance during a filming of “Celebrity Family Feud,” and Sunday evening that long-awaited episode finally aired as she was joined by Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and others for a bout on the popular game show.The family was split between Team West—composed of Kanye, Kim, and Kanye’s cousins Kim, Wallace, Jalil, and Ricky—and Team Kardashian, featuring Kris Jenner, her Mother Mary Jo, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner cousin Cici Bussy, and friend Jonathan Cheban.