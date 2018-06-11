11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

If you’re a fan of R&B/ Dancehall music, then you’ve probably heard someone brag about Jorja Smith‘s at least once or twice by now.

The 21-year old English singer/songwriter recently dropped her debut studio album Lost & Found, and folks are already calling it a classic.

Jorja Smith just dropped a classic this album is so good especially when you hit the middle area transitioning into the end of it. — Chase N. Cashe (@ChaseNCashe) June 9, 2018

Jorja gave us a classic on her first attempt… — Takeshi of Shibuya (@benjamin_oba) June 11, 2018

Have the “old souls” called the Jorja a classic yet? 🤣 — 🎯 (@Afika_N) June 8, 2018

Some may know Jorja from her hit single “On My Mind”:

But there are some who’ve never seen her face and wouldn’t be able to point her out in a line up of random women.

Luckily, we’ve gathered some photos of the beauty that just may bring some good vibes your way today.

Check out these gorgeous pics of Jorja Smith that are totally good for the soul

