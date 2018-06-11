Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

Leave a comment
Made In America Day 2 - Beyonce, Jay Z, Meek Mill, PnB Rock, Nick Grant, 21 Savage, Jorja Smith, J. Cole, Vic Mensa, Kelela

Source: Getty Images / Getty

If you’re a fan of R&B/ Dancehall music, then you’ve probably heard someone brag about Jorja Smith‘s at least once or twice by now.

The 21-year old English singer/songwriter recently dropped her debut studio album Lost & Found, and folks are already calling it a classic.

Some may know Jorja from her hit single “On My Mind”:

But there are some who’ve never seen her face and wouldn’t be able to point her out in a line up of random women.

 

Luckily, we’ve gathered some photos of the beauty that just may bring some good vibes your way today.

 

Check out these gorgeous pics of Jorja Smith that are totally good for the soul

Made In America Day 2 - Beyonce, Jay Z, Meek Mill, PnB Rock, Nick Grant, 21 Savage, Jorja Smith, J. Cole, Vic Mensa, Kelela

11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

Continue reading 11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul

If you're a fan of R&B/ Dancehall music, then you've probably heard someone brag about Jorja Smith's at least once or twice by now. Check out these gorgeous pics of Jorja Smith that are totally good for the soul

11 Jaw Dropping Juicy Pics Of Jorja Smith That Are Good For Your Soul was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close