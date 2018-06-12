Ariana Grande Reportedly Engaged Weeks After Cutting Off Mac Miller

Via | HipHopDX

Mac Miller probably isn’t going to like this. Weeks after his split with Ariana Grande, the 24-year-old pop star is reportedly engaged to SNL actor Pete Davidson.

A source close to the couple told People magazine, “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

