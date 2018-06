Rick Ross has been in the gym working on his fitness and it shows. The artist formerly known as “the biggest bawse that we’ve seen thus far” recently showcased his amazing weight loss and even had a couple of abs poking through.

Lmfaoooooo @ Rick Ross pic.twitter.com/8nkUIwqD5p — 34 KEL Best Rapper In ATL💔 (@MackNSweetJones) June 11, 2018

We see you Rozay!

