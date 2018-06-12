Who’s On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?

The 2018 XXL Freshman Class has finally arrived and you won’t believe which artists made this year’s list!
This year’s Freshman Class includes Fort Lauderdale, Fla.’s Ski Mask The Slump God, Miami’s Lil Pump, Miami’s Smokepurpp, Atlanta’s J.I.D, London’s Stefflon Don, Memphis’ BlocBoy JB, Birmingham, Ala.’s YBN Nahmir, West Palm Beach, Fla.’s Wifisfuneral and Canton, Ohio’s Trippie Redd.
The 10th Spot winner was Waynesboro, Pa.’s Lil Skies who reportedly refused to attend the shoot after originally accepting the offer.
