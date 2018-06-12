Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Breaking Down The 2018 XXL Freshman List

Who made the 2018 XXL Freshman List? We break it down

Leave a comment

Every year, XXL releases their Freshman list, touting 10 rappers aimed to break through in the year’s to come. Noted names to be named XXL Freshman? How about J.ColeWaleMeek Mill, YGChance The RapperScHoolboy QTravis ScottKirko BangzFuture and Kendrick Lamar to name a few. The 2018 list is no different, highlighting acts who broke through from SoundCloud obscurity to national relevance.

But WHO are the XXL Freshmen this year? Glad you asked. Peep the gallery below and hit the next page to see our official breakdown.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Who's On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?

10 photos Launch gallery

Who's On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?

Continue reading Who’s On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?

Who's On The XXL 2018 Freshman Class List?

Breaking Down The 2018 XXL Freshman List was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close