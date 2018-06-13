Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Their Starts In Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell are set to star in the new “Superfly,” movie and fans are pretty excited about it. Trevor stars in the show “grown-ish,” and talked about how his love of acting started with Gregory Hines. He used to watch him tap dance and then saw him act and realized that’s what he wanted to do.

Jason has been in the acting game for over 8 years. At the age of 23 he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. Jason went to a acting workshop and from there got an agent.

They told them if he perfected his craft that he would be amazing. Jason went on to act in a film and after receiving his check decided this is what he wanted to do. He currently plays in the hit show, “The Chi,” but you can see these gentlemen in “Superfly” this weekend.

