Lakers ask Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma To Chill Out On The Social Media Dissing

The Los Angeles’ Lakers Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are the young gunners of the squad and they are known to crack jokes on each other. But now they have to tone it down.

Most recently, Ball released an entire diss track about Kuzma, taking playful jabs at his teammate. For the franchise that was the last straw. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk, the Lakers spoke to the point guard and forward about, “toning down their social media roasting of each other.”

They also added that this is a one-off, and that it “there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.”

In the diss song, titled “Kylie Kuzma,” the one bar that rose eyebrows came when Ball took aim at Kuzma for not knowing who his dad is, rapping, “Don’t know who your daddy is, well your ass is getting sonned.”

Above all, the Lakers asking two players to calm down the roasting on social media comes at a time when the franchise is likely to pitch LeBron James on bringing his talents to the Lake Show. James has mentioned that he wants to play with cerebral players with high basketball IQs, and the joking around could deter him from wanting to join the team. The media craze in Los Angeles is second to only that of New York, and LaVar Ball’s presence could lead to a lot of off-the-court drama.

News also broke Monday that LeBron James Jr. “committed” to Sierra Canyon High School, which is in Los Angeles and implies that James would likely make that move, too. It began when Gary Payton sat down with Black Sports Online and broke the news, saying, “Anything could happen. People don’t look at everything. [LeBron James’] son just committed to Sierra Canyon, which is in the valley of L.A. That’s where his son is going to go to school [with] Scottie Pippen’s son and Kenyon Martin’s son.”

Bronny committing to the school hasn’t been verified yet, but it is an indication of what could be the next stop for King James. Hollywood LeBron, anyone?

