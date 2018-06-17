Sunday News Paper With Slayz [ 06/17/18]

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

What’s Good Naptown! Big Shout Out to ALL the Fathers & Father Figures today’s ya’ll day! It was busy weekend we had in hip-hop culture from Nicki Minaj clapback vs. Twitter Troll, Drake’s High School Reunion and The Queen Bey dropping a surprise album with her Hubby Jay-z.

Nicki Minaj Claps Back Over Slut Shaming Backlash ( Explicit Content below )

Queens rapper Nicki tells Elle Magazine,

“I don’t really know how to say [this] without being offensive.”

“Maybe I was naïve, but I didn’t realize how many girls were modern-day prostitutes. Whether you’re a stripper, or whether you’re an Instagram girl—these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer. But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them. I was like, Yikes. It’s just sad that they don’t know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I’ve contributed to that in some way.”

One Twitter Troll called Nick Minaj out for being a “hypocrite”. Minaj fires back and the Barbz followed right behind her!

Let me know your thoughts on this. . . Do you think Nicki Minaj is a Hypocrite or is Homie just taking this a little too serious? Comment Below!

Sorry Pusha but we can’t entertain you anymore ‘Degrassi’ just had a Reunion!

That’s right Drake returned to the spotlight after going ghost for a few weeks after that whole Pusha T diss. We still aren’t sure if we should send Drake a ” Happy Father’s Day” card BUT we can in fact congratulate him on reunited the original cast of Degrassi: Next Generation even his. Dropping the video for Scorpion‘s third single, “I’m Upset’! [ here ] has distract us from the fact he never responded back to Pusha T “WHATEVER IT TAKES” , right Drake?

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

BEYONCE & JAY-Z : Everything is Love Album

It was just a chill Saturday, until THE QUEEN shook the world once again with her Husband Jay! As they were just about to end their show in Landon they dropped this!

Every day there’s been something big to come out of the overseas run of the On The Run II Tour. New costumes, photos of the twins, a lengthy set list.

Now we got an ALBUM.

https://tidal.com/album/90521280

